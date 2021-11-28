Sunday, 28 November 2021

Breaking : Billionaire Owner Of Coscharis Group Maduka Loses Wife

Published: November 28, 2021


 Report reaching CKN NEWS have it that Charity, the wife of the Chairman of COSCHARIS Motors, Cosmas Maduka has died.

The Vice Chairman of the group of companies died in the early hours of today, Sunday, 28 November, 2021.

A close source who spoke on condition of anonymity said “She passed on  in the early hours of this morning "

While no one could exactly State what could have led to her death, the source said it could have been as a result of heart attack

No official announcement from the family yet


More details later 


