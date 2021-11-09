Anambra Election : GOC 82 Div Chase APGA Chieftain, Victor Umeh Out Of Ihiala

Published:

A chieftain and former National Chairman of All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Victor Umeh who arrived at the LGA headquarters with other party members, was turned back by the GOC, 82 Division.

"You are not supposed to be here,” the GOC screamed at Umeh who insisted that he was there “to ensure things go well".

The politician had no other option than to turn back

So far result from 20 out of the 21 LGA have been declared by INEC

APGA won 18 while PDP and YPP won one each

