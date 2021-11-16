Alleged N8.5bn Fraud: EFCC Presents Seventh Witness Against Ex-NIMASA D-G, Akpobolokemi

Published:

The trial of Patrick Akpobolokemi, a former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, and three others for an alleged N8.5billion fraud before Justice Ayokunle Faaji of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos continued on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, with the EFCC, presenting its seventh witness.





Akpobolokemi is standing trial alongside Major-General Emmanuel Atewe (rtd.), a former Commander of the Joint Military Task Force, Operation Pulo Shield, and two other staff of the agency, Kime Engozu and Josphine Otuaga. They are standing trial on an amended 22-count charge bordering on money laundering.

Share This