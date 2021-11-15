Aliko Dangote Younger Brother ( VP Dangote Group) Is Dead

Published:





Sani Dangote, the vice president of Dangote Group and owner of Dansa Agro-allied Limited, has reportedly died in a United States hospital.

He was a younger brother to Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote.

According to a report, Mr Dangote died on Sunday evening after a protracted illness

He was a businessman with more than 30 years’ experience in manufacturing, agriculture and oil services.

He sat on the boards of several companies including Dangote Cement, Dangote Sugar, Dangote Agro Sacks, Dangote Refinery, Petrochemical and Fertiliser company.

He was better known for his role as the chairman of Dansa Holdings, a subsidiary of the Dangote Group that produces beverages.

He also owned Dansa Foods Limited, Dansa Energy, Sagas Energy Limited, Bulk Pack Services Limited, Dansa Agro Allied Limited, and Dangote Farms Limited.

He was a member of several Chambers of Commerce, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Shipping of Nigeria.

