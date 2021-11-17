Alàafin Of Oyo Buys Daughter Car For Bagging First Class At Lead City University

Published:

Alaafin of Oyo Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III has gifted one of his daughters, Princess Zainab Adeyemi, a car after she graduated with first-class honours in physiology at Lead University in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

The excited princess knelt before her father in appreciation. She gave all the glory to God and also thanked her parents.

She described the monarch’s senior wife, Olori Rahamat Adeyemi, as “a caring and disciplinarian mother of mothers and with the milk of human kindness.”

Ms Adeyemi said her upbringing and wisdom in the palace contributed to her exceptional performance at the university.

“All these propelled my creativity and inventiveness, which enabled me to view situations from varying perspectives, develop and explore alternative approaches, and generate novel products,” she said.

“What is more, they infused seemingly limitless energy in me, thus making me frequently alert and eager, as well as delving into interests beyond the usual limitations of children of my age.”

Oba Adeyemi held a private ceremony to celebrate the feat.

His elegant queens, princes, princesses, and aides were all present to celebrate with the young graduate.

The Alaafin and his royal family had earlier attended the convocation ceremony held at the university’s auditorium

