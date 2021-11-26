A’Court Affirms Forfeiture Of Diezani’s $40m Jewelry To FG

Published:

The Court of Appeal, Lagos Division, on Friday, November 26, 2021, affirmed the forfeiture of a $40 million worth of jewelry belonging to a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, to the Federal Government.





Justice I.N. Oweibo of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos , had, on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, ordered the final forfeiture of the jewelry and a customized gold Iphone valued at $40m belonging to Allison-Madueke, to the FG.





The Judge had, earlier on July 5, 2019, granted the interim forfeiture of the properties, following an ex parte application filed by the EFCC.

Share This