73 Year Old Woman, 18 Others Win Mercedes Benz 4Matic Jeeps At Jigsimur 3rd Anniversary As CEO Lilian Osuofia Celebrates Birthday

A 73 years old Madam Jumoke Aremu was the cynosure of all eyes at the third year anniversary of Jigsimur Nigeria Ltd

The event held at Amuwo Odofin area of Lagos attracted several distributors of the herbal product from all parts of the country

Mrs Aremu who was moved to tears went home with a Mercedes GMATIC 2010 Jeep and N5m and several yards of Ankara clothes

It was a double celebration as the day also marked the birthday of the MD/CEO of Jigsimur Mrs Lilian Osuofia

She used the opportunity to thank all distributors of the company for their tenacious support in the outgoing year

She attributed the successes recorded so far on the hardwork of the distrubors ,staff and all other partners of the world acclaimed product .

80 distributors also went home with N500,000 ( International trips ) while other marketers won prizes ranging from N100,000- N250,000

Some of the users of the products were also on hand to testify to the efficacy of the product .One them was Bishop Dr Bennard Nwaogu from Anambra State who testified on how the product was able to cure him of postrate cancer after many years

Mrs Chikodili Atunanya also spoke on how Jigsomour herbal drugs was able to cure her of fibroid while another lady who made the trip all the way from Taraba State also told the crowd how her long battle with breast tumour became a thing of the past after she made contact with the product.

Product details

Jigsimur is a Traditional African Medicine(TAM) duly registered with NAFDAC(A7-2720L). Jigsimur is a blend of Aloe Ferox and all its phytonutrients that have been scientifically proven to prevent and cure common ailments and stubborn diseases. Jigsimur contains antioxidant , phyto-nutrient and anti aging elements that make it very ideal for both the young and the old. Jigsimur has no any side effects as all the blends are 100% Aloe Ferox.

Jigsimur is brewed from the sap found in the Aloe Ferox plant which is grown in the Western Cape of South Africa. The calcium, magnesium, potassium and zinc in Aloe Ferox is much higher than in Aloe Vera. The use of Jigsimur improves your overall health and immune system and is used for the treatment of Arthritis, Gout, Fibrosis, Diabetes, Migraines, Insomnia, Gall and Kidney stones, Throat infections, Heart burn Colic, Stomach ulcers, Bladder infections, Haemorrhoids, Shingles, Constipation, Osteoporosis, Tonsillitis, Eczema, Hypertension, Conjunctivitis and many other minor ailments.

Scientifically proven benefits of using Aloe Ferox:

Inhibiting growth of certain tumours

Anti-inflammatory and antioxidant activity

Expelling of parasitic worms

Treatment of bacterial infections

Can be used as a safe laxative

Assists in weight loss

Aloe Ferox extracts have been known for use in the skin and has the following benefits

Repair and soothe tissue

Reduce swelling

Contains anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties

Anti-ageing and as a skin soothing agent.

Efficacy And Potency Of Our Product

The strength of our business is embedded in the efficacy and potency of Jigsimur. Jigsimur as a Traditional South African blend of potent Aloe Ferox and all its phytonutrients has been refined to treat sturbborn ailments. Jigsimur efficacy in the treatment of diseases like HIV/AIDS has turned it to a household name in South Africa.

Simple, Functional and Reliable Business Model

Simple, functional, reliable refers to the strength we have in our business. We are ardent believers of profitable hardwork. We the founders of Jigsimurplus know that a good sharing committment in our business carved out for our partners, is what drives our business.

Trustworthiness

Every Business has a set of principles that guides it towards goal achievements. Our major strength as a company is binding ourselves to our words, actions and inactions. We promise what we will do and do what we promise.

Specifications :Key Features

