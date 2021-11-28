28 Year Old Lady Who Died On Her Wedding Day Buried

Published:

A 28-year-old lady, Hannatu Yahaya, who died on her wedding day, has been buried.

The deceased, who hailed from Kawon Maigari area of Kano metropolis, died hours after her wedding ceremony.

She was said to have succumbed to an unconfirmed illness associated with stomach ache in the late hours of Saturday.

Speaking on the incident, her brother, Ayyuba Yahaya, said the deceased had no history of any illness until a couple of weeks ago.

“I am the elder brother of Hannatu. She just had two weeks brief illness before her wedding but she was fine even on that day.

“It is just the will of God; and we’ve taken it that way, although it’s devastating and shocking,” he said.

Accepting the tragic news, her father, Mallam Yahaya Abagah, prayed for her soul while submitting it to her creator.

“God loves her more than we do. He is the one who gave us Hannatu, and he has called her back. There’s nothing we can do than to pray for her and move on.

“It was just a brief one; she developed stomach ache two weeks ago. It usually go and come back, at times, when it rises, her stomach get to the level of swelling up.

“We were unable to identify and confirm what exactly was wrong until her death. Tests said it was ulcer while another said it was typhoid.

“The illness came back while she was about to be taken to her husband’s house.”

Hannatu got married to Isyaka Yusuf at Bulama mosque in Kano on Saturday.

Efforts to get the groom, Isyaka Yusuf for his reaction proved abortive as he declined comments.

She was buried on Sunday morning according to Islamic rites.





