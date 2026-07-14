US Woman Accused of Stalking Man She Met on Match.com, Then Breaking Into His Home After Rejection

byCKN NEWS -
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A 30-year-old Pennsylvania woman is facing multiple felony charges after authorities say she refused to accept the end of a brief relationship and allegedly broke into the home of a man she met through Match.com.


According to Falls Township Police, Lindsay Carole Harris of Ambler connected with the Bucks County man on the dating app in January 2026. The two reportedly met in person once before the man told Harris he was no longer interested in pursuing a relationship.


Investigators allege Harris continued contacting the man despite repeated requests to stop and later showed up uninvited at his Fairless Hills home.


On June 28, the homeowner called police after discovering signs that someone had been inside his residence, including an opened bottle of wine and food left out. He then allegedly spotted Harris outside trying to climb into the home through a rear window.


Responding officers say they detained Harris as she attempted to enter through the window.


She has been charged with burglary, criminal trespass, stalking, and other related offenses. Harris was released after posting 10% of a $50,000 bail and is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on July 21.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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