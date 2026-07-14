US Woman Accused of Stalking Man She Met on Match.com, Then Breaking Into His Home After Rejection

A 30-year-old Pennsylvania woman is facing multiple felony charges after authorities say she refused to accept the end of a brief relationship and allegedly broke into the home of a man she met through Match.com.





According to Falls Township Police, Lindsay Carole Harris of Ambler connected with the Bucks County man on the dating app in January 2026. The two reportedly met in person once before the man told Harris he was no longer interested in pursuing a relationship.





Investigators allege Harris continued contacting the man despite repeated requests to stop and later showed up uninvited at his Fairless Hills home.





On June 28, the homeowner called police after discovering signs that someone had been inside his residence, including an opened bottle of wine and food left out. He then allegedly spotted Harris outside trying to climb into the home through a rear window.





Responding officers say they detained Harris as she attempted to enter through the window.





She has been charged with burglary, criminal trespass, stalking, and other related offenses. Harris was released after posting 10% of a $50,000 bail and is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on July 21.