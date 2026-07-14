Raising More Questions On The Murder Of Millionaire Lucky Adimike By Ckn

From the Nigeria Police Force investigation, it was revealed that the two children of the multi Millionaire Lucky Adimike who allegedly killed him were into same sex marriage

Infact his daughter's lesbian partner was part of the killing ( according to the report )

The police also claimed the son is gay

Will the wife in all honesty claim not to be aware of these weird lifestyle of her children

Apparently the man must have frowned at their lifestyle and probably threatened them , leading to the hatched job to kill him

I'll suggest their mother should be arrested and questioned too , her action ( probably in supporting her children's lifestyle) most have emboldened the children to act in the manner they did





Without any iota of investigation, she was allover social media and plugs defending them

I thought she would have been more concerned about her husband's death ( that's if she loves him at all ) than children that have made up their mind on how to allegedly eliminate him

Well, let's the court decide

This is one of the greatest betrayal I've ever read in my lifetime

Ckn

Full Statement by Nigerian Police FCT Command

RE: CASE OF THE MURDER OF ADIMIKE GODWIN IN GUZAPE: FCT POLICE COMMAND ARRAIGNS THREE SUSPECTS IN COURT.

The FCT Police Command has arraigned Adimike Odirachukwu Anthony, Adimike Chinyere Stephany and Comfort Ajibade before the FCT High Court 13, in connection with the murder of Adimike Godwin, the father of two of the suspects, in Guzape area of the FCT.

The tragic incident occurred on the 15th of May, 2026, when a distress call was received at the Guzape Divisional Headquarters from a relative of the deceased reporting that he was unresponsive to attempts to reach him. Police detectives promptly responded to the scene and found him lying unconscious in his room with multiple stab wounds. He was immediately rushed to Karu General Hospital, where he was confirmed dead by medical personnel on duty.













Police Statement On The Murder Of Lucky Adimike

Following a discreet and comprehensive investigation ordered by the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Ahmed Muhammed Sanusi, PhD., FCAI, five suspects were initially arrested in connection with the case, comprising Adimike Odirachukwu Anthony, Adimike Chinyere Stephany, Comfort Ajibade, the deceased’s driver and gateman. Upon the conclusion of investigations, Adimike Odirachukwu Anthony, Adimike Chinyere Stephany and Comfort Ajibade were charged to court.

The suspects were arraigned before the FCT High Court 13 on a four-count charge bordering on criminal conspiracy to commit culpable homicide, culpable homicide, and offences under the Same Sex Marriage (Prohibition) Act. Specifically, all three defendants were jointly charged with conspiracy to commit culpable homicide and culpable homicide in relation to the death of Adimike Godwin. In addition, Adimike Odirachukwu Anthony was separately charged with entering into a same-sex civil union, while Adimike Chinyere Stephany and Comfort Ajibade were jointly charged with entering into a same-sex civil union, contrary to the provisions of the Same Sex Marriage (Prohibition) Act. The Court adjourned the matter to 30th September, 2026 for further proceedings and ordered that the three defendants be remanded at the Suleja Correctional Centre pending the hearing.

The FCT Police Command assures residents of the Federal Capital Territory that it will continue to pursue justice for victims of crime while respecting the constitutional rights of all persons throughout the judicial process.

SP Josephine Adeh, anipr, mipra.

Police Public Relations Officer,

FCT Police Command,

Abuja.

13th July, 2026.