Nigerian Army Intercepts Illegal Arms Shipment, Recovers Seven Weapons In Kaduna

Troops of Sector 7, Operation ENDURING PEACE, have disrupted a suspected arms trafficking syndicate and recovered seven illegal firearms during an intelligence-led operation in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

According to the Nigerian Army, the operation followed credible intelligence on the movement of illegal weapons from Jos, Plateau State, to Niger State. Acting on the information, troops mounted a targeted stop-and-search operation in the early hours of Monday, July 13, 2026, at the Samaru Checkpoint, where they intercepted an ash-coloured Mercedes-Benz suspected of transporting the weapons.

A thorough search of the vehicle led to the recovery of three locally fabricated AK-47 rifles and four submachine guns (SMGs), which had been carefully concealed inside the car.

During the operation, one of the suspects allegedly attempted to flee but was shot while trying to escape arrest. The Nigerian Army said he was immediately evacuated to the Sector 7 Medical Centre in Kafanchan, where he is currently receiving medical treatment.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the recovered weapons were allegedly supplied by two suspected arms dealers based in Jos and were being transported to an intended recipient in Niger State. Investigations are ongoing to identify and apprehend other members of the suspected trafficking network.

The Army said the successful operation reflects its continued commitment to disrupting illegal arms proliferation, dismantling criminal networks and improving security across the country. It also appealed to Nigerians to continue providing timely and credible intelligence to support ongoing efforts against criminal activities.