ICE Begins Arrest Of Foreigners With Expired Visas At US Airports

byCKN NEWS -
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US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers have begun arresting foreign nationals with expired US visas at airports, including spouses of US citizens, according to documents obtained by The New York Times.

Skilled foreign workers awaiting visa extensions, former exchange visitors and other migrants with pending immigration applications are also among those being targeted.

Some of the arrests were carried out discreetly by plain-clothes immigration officers at check-in counters and arrival gates.


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Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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