I Borrowed N100m To Secure PFIPC DG Appointment ..Adeniyi Adeyemi

Adeniyi Adeyemi, director-general (DG) of the “controversial” presidential foreign intervention promotion council (PFIPC), says those who lent him N100 million to secure the appointment have petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over repayment.

Adeyemi, who is facing allegations of forgery and impersonation over the existence of the PFIPC, spoke on Monday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

The presidency has said the council does not exist and that Adeyemi was never appointed by the office of the chief of staff to the president.