I Borrowed N100m To Secure PFIPC DG Appointment ..Adeniyi Adeyemi

byCKN NEWS -
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Adeniyi Adeyemi, director-general (DG) of the “controversial” presidential foreign intervention promotion council (PFIPC), says those who lent him N100 million to secure the appointment have petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over repayment.

Adeyemi, who is facing allegations of forgery and impersonation over the existence of the PFIPC, spoke on Monday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

The presidency has said the council does not exist and that Adeyemi was never appointed by the office of the chief of staff to the president.

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Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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