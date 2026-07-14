FG Berates Gov Makinde For Urging UN To Investigate Abduction Of Oyo Teachers , Pupils

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga on Monday criticised Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde over his call for a United Nations-led investigation into the abduction of pupils and teachers in the state, describing the demand as unnecessary and politically motivated.

Makinde, while formally assuming responsibility for the welfare, rehabilitation and education of the 45 teachers and pupils rescued after spending 56 days in captivity on Monday, called for a UN-backed investigation into the abduction, saying Nigerians deserved a full account of the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Armed bandits had on May 15, 2026 attacked three schools in Yawota and Ahoro Esienle communities in Oriire Local Government Area, Oyo State, abducting the 39 pupils and six teachers.





Bayo Onanuga said the governor’s request suggested a lack of confidence in Nigeria’s security institutions, insisting that the military and other security agencies had already provided explanations on the rescue operation.





The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy Bayo Onanuga in an exclusive interview with 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐡, said the Presidency had no objection to an international body examining the incident if Makinde believed there were unresolved issues.





“The Governor has just expressed his opinion that the UN should probe this incident. Our doors are open. Let the UN come if he thinks there is more to it than what our military has explained,” he said.





He, however, questioned the basis for the governor’s demand, arguing that security agencies had no reason to deliberately subject Nigerians, especially children, to prolonged captivity.





According to him, the rescue operation came at a cost, with some security personnel, including members of the military and Amotekun, losing their lives while pursuing the abductors.





Onanuga said it was “unthinkable” that anyone would deliberately conspire to expose the victims to the 56-day ordeal, including the killing of a mathematics teacher during captivity.





“Look at those kids. Some of them are just about four or six years old. Will anyone want to deliberately subject them to the trauma they went through for 56 days?” he asked.





The presidential spokesman accused Makinde, who is a presidential aspirant, of allowing political considerations to influence his call for an international probe.





“It is just unfortunate that Mr Makinde, maybe because of politics, because he is a presidential candidate now, doesn’t have any trust in our own institutions and is now calling on an external body to come and investigate,” he said.





Onanuga added that the military and the Department of State Services had already disclosed what they knew about the incident, describing the governor’s demand as “unwarranted” and “absolutely unnecessary.”





He accused Makinde of attempting to politicise the matter, saying, “The man is just playing politics, and it is the politics of the bizarre. He wants to weaponise anything available, including dredging up a strange conspiracy theory.”





Makinde called on the UN and other international human rights and accountability bodies to investigate the abduction of the pupils and teachers in a video shared by Oyo Affairs on Monday following the arrival of the rescued pupils and teachers at the Oyo State Secretariat after their handover by the Federal Government.





“The circumstances surrounding this incident are sufficiently grave and unusual to warrant independent scrutiny beyond our domestic institution.





“I therefore, with a full sense of responsibility as the Executive Governor of Oyo State, call on the appropriate international human rights and accountability mechanisms, including those within the United Nations system, to closely examine the facts surrounding this abduction and the circumstances of its resolution,” Makinde said.





He explained that the call for international scrutiny was aimed at ensuring accountability rather than discrediting Nigerian institutions.





“Such scrutiny is not intended to undermine our institution. Rather, it is intended to reinforce public confidence that the truth will be established and that every person found to bear responsibility, regardless of office, influence or affiliation, will be held accountable,” the governor said.





Makinde also reminded the Federal Government of its constitutional responsibility for national security.