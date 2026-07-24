Donald Trump Imposes 12% Tariffs On Nigeria

The United States has imposed a 12.5% tariff on imports from Nigeria as part of a new trade measure targeting countries it says have failed to effectively prohibit the importation of goods produced with forced labour.





The new policy, introduced under Section 301 of the US Trade Act of 1974, affects dozens of trading partners and replaces an earlier temporary 10% tariff. US officials say the measure is aimed at encouraging stronger enforcement of laws against forced labour in global supply chains.





The tariffs cover most imports into the United States, although some products, including oil, gas, fertilizers and certain food items, are exempt. The move has drawn criticism from several affected countries, which argue the measure is unjustified.



