Court Fixes July 21 For Arraignment Of Four Suspects Over Alleged Hacking Of Firm’s Zenith Bank Account





The inspector-general of police (IGP) will on July 21 arraign four suspects over the alleged hacking of the bank account and confidential financial records of Makers Island Company Limited.

Hauwa Yilwan, judge of a federal high court, fixed the date on Monday after the prosecution informed the court that all the defendants, except the bank, had been served with the charge.

Those listed in the charge are Oluwaseyi Famouza, Paul Oku, Yesu-Felix Abosede Alice, and Zenith Bank Plc, which is named as the fourth defendant.

The defendants are facing an eight-count charge bordering on alleged conspiracy, unlawful access to computer systems, unauthorised disclosure of confidential financial information and other offences under the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015 (as amended).





According to the charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/349/2026, the defendants allegedly used electronic communication systems and banking computer infrastructure to gain unauthorised access to, intercept and disclose confidential financial data belonging to Makers Island Company Limited.





The police alleged that the acts were carried out without lawful authority or a court order and constituted offences under Sections 6, 11, 12(2), 16(1) and 27 of the Cybercrimes Act.

Only the first defendant was present in court when the matter was called on Monday.

F.G. Gabriel, the prosecution counsel, told the court that the remaining defendants had been served with the charge, while service on the bank would be completed before the end of the day.

Following the update, the judge adjourned the matter until July 21 for the defendants to be arraigned and take their plea.



