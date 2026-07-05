Alleged N8tn Misappropriation: President Tinubu Should Resign Now..Peter Obi

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential flagbearer in the 2027 election, Peter Obi, has said that the grand corruption being revealed daily in this regime supports why the President should resign.

Obi, who had earlier called on the President to resign for failing to improve the welfare of the citizens, declared at the weekend that the country should be concerned about the rising level of corruption under President Tinubu.

Writing on his X handle while responding to the barrage of corruption cases during this administration, Obi said that "grand corruption has become Nigeria’s greatest threat."

According to the former Anambra State governor, "The recent report from the IMF consultation further raises concerns about the scale of grand corruption under the Tinubu government. The IMF now reveals that about N8.83 trillion in expenditure undertaken in 2025 is not reflected in the budget. This expenditure is not budgeted and is therefore outside legislative oversight or administrative scrutiny."

Giving a breakdown of the unaccounted amount in the budget, he said: "This is horrible. N8.83 trillion is approximately 2% of our GDP and over 35% of Nigeria’s 2025 N23.96 trillion capital project budget. In fact, the amount exceeds the actual capital funding released for 2025. It is more than the total combined budget for education (N3.52 trillion) and health (N2.38 trillion).

"If such an amount were properly utilised and accounted for, it could transform Nigeria’s health and education sectors. It could also foster the creation of hundreds of small industries, creating jobs for thousands of graduates and laying a solid foundation for economic development. But we cannot account for it."

"This is not an isolated incident; it is part of a pattern of grand corruption that characterises this administration.

"We have much to worry about concerning the state of corruption under President Tinubu. The type of corruption that involves blatant disregard for fundamental rules of public finance management poses a severe threat to national security and the stability of Nigeria.

"The capture of the Nigerian state and the plunder of its resources undermine the foundation of state stability, deepening poverty, and risking failure.

"This recent revelation demonstrates that the APC government is immensely corrupt, inept, and insensitive. With increasing poverty and an urgent need for major improvements in social and physical infrastructure, a responsible and responsive government would ensure that N8.83 trillion is wisely used to address these issues. But this is not the case with the Tinubu administration.

"A few days ago, I called on President Tinubu to resign from office due to incompetence, lack of capacity, lack of compassion, and failure to deliver on his campaign promises. Some people thought this call was excessive, but with the daily revelations of widespread corruption in this administration and its total lack of commitment to the welfare and security of Nigerian citizens, the only reasonable action is for President Tinubu to resign.

"The breakdown of basic due process under Tinubu and the continuous evidence of rampant looting of Nigerian finances highlight the urgent need for greater accountability. It is now time for Nigerian citizens to step up within the law and hold this administration responsible.



