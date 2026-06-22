Woman Burnt To Death In Kaduna Over Alleged Child Theft

The Kaduna state police command says a woman was killed and set ablaze on Sunday by a mob over allegations of child theft in the Maraban Jos area of the state.

Mansir Hassan, public relations officer (PRO) of the command, said in a statement that at about 10am, the divisional police officer (DPO) of Maraban Jos received a distress call that a woman was being attacked by a mob over allegations of child theft without proof to support the claim.

Hassan said the DPO led officers to the scene and rescued the woman and moved her to the station for safety and investigation.

“Despite this, a large crowd in their hundreds later stormed and besieged the police station, overpowered officers on duty, forcibly removed the woman from custody, killed her, and set her body ablaze,” the statement reads.

“The victim is a native of Maraban Jos. The Command describes this act as barbaric, criminal, and a direct assault on the rule of law.

“No person or group has the authority to take the law into their own hands.”

The police spokesperson said several suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident, adding that a manhunt is ongoing for others involved.

“A comprehensive investigation has commenced, and all culprits will face the full weight of the law.”

He noted that Rabiu Muhammad, commissioner of police in the state, warned that the command will not tolerate jungle justice, mob action, or attacks on police formations and personnel.

“Citizens are urged to report suspicious persons or activities to the police and allow due process,” Hassan added.

“The Kaduna State Police Command remains committed to protecting lives, property, and upholding justice in accordance with the law.”



