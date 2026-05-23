Two Suspects Accused Of Raping And Beheading Nursing Student Apprehended In Obowo, Imo State ( Videos )

byCKN NEWS -
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 Two suspects involved in the rape and beheading of a female student at Umulogho Obowo in Imo State have been apprehended by locals 

The tragic incident has shaken the College of Nursing, Umulogho Obowo in Imo State following the death of a student identified as Ms. Wendy Achumba.

Wendy, who is said to be from Ngwa in Abia State, was reportedly found dead in her apartment under disturbing circumstances, sparking fear, outrage, and tension within the school community and among residents.

Two suspects seen in a trending video obtained by CKN News confessed to the crime 

Though their identities could not be ascertained as at the time of this report ,one of the claimed they raped the young lady before beheading her

It was gathered that they have been handed over to the Divisional Police Command at Otoko for further investigations 

Videos 




The Imo State Police Command has not reacted to the latest development as at the time of going to press 


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Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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