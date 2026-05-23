Two Suspects Accused Of Raping And Beheading Nursing Student Apprehended In Obowo, Imo State ( Videos )

Two suspects involved in the rape and beheading of a female student at Umulogho Obowo in Imo State have been apprehended by locals

The tragic incident has shaken the College of Nursing, Umulogho Obowo in Imo State following the death of a student identified as Ms. Wendy Achumba.

Wendy, who is said to be from Ngwa in Abia State, was reportedly found dead in her apartment under disturbing circumstances, sparking fear, outrage, and tension within the school community and among residents.

Two suspects seen in a trending video obtained by CKN News confessed to the crime

Though their identities could not be ascertained as at the time of this report ,one of the claimed they raped the young lady before beheading her

It was gathered that they have been handed over to the Divisional Police Command at Otoko for further investigations

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The Imo State Police Command has not reacted to the latest development as at the time of going to press



