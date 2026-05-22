Oyo Teacher Killed By Kidnappers Buried In Ogbomoso

Family members, colleagues and sympathisers gathered on Friday in Ogbomoso for the burial of Joel Adesiyan, one of the teachers killed during last week’s attack on schools in Oyo State.

The burial ceremony was held at Ayegun Baptist Church in Ogbomoso, where mourners paid their last respects to the deceased teacher amid grief and tears.

Photographs from the event, showed sympathisers consoling members of the family as Adesiyan’s remains were brought into the church for the funeral service.

On May 15, gunmen riding motorcycles invaded communities along the Ahoro-Esiele/Yawota axis in Oriire, Ogbomoso, abducting dozens of students and seven teachers from Community High School, Ahoro-Esiele; L.A. Primary School, Esiele; and Yawota Baptist Nursery and Primary School.

During the attack, Adesiyan, an assistant headmaster at the community high school, and a commercial motorcyclist were shot dead.

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde said seven teachers were abducted during the raid, while another teacher, Michael Oyedokun, was later killed in captivity

A video circulated on Monday allegedly showing bandits beheading Oyedokun after tying him to a tree.

The viral clip sparked outrage on social media and renewed concerns over the safety of the remaining victims still in captivity.

Although reports emerged on Thursday claiming the abducted victims had been released, both the Oyo State Government and the police dismissed the claims as false.



