Obi Addresses Immigration Concerns For Nigerians In South Africa

Peter Obi, a leading opposition figure and the sole presidential candidate for the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming 2027 election, has taken steps to ease the tensions between South African officials and Nigerian expatriates residing in the country. Obi arrived in South Africa on Friday to participate in an international conference, where he engaged with Nigerians to gain insight into the immigration challenges they face.

In a post on his X account from South Africa on Saturday, he shared: "After speaking with Nigerians in Cape Town yesterday, I had constructive discussions this morning with three South African ministers and political party leaders concerning the ongoing issues related to immigration, regional collaboration, and promoting peaceful coexistence between our nations.

"I had the opportunity to meet Mr Leon Schreiber, the South African Minister of Home Affairs, and a key member of the Democratic Alliance; Mr Velenkosini Hlabisa, the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs and leader of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP); and Mr Gayton McKenzie, the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture and leader of the Patriotic Alliance (PA).

"Our discussions were open and productive, addressing the pressing issues impacting both countries—especially those concerning migration, economic difficulties, youth unemployment, security challenges, and the growing tensions faced by African foreigners in South Africa.

"I strongly believe that Nigeria and South Africa, both significant nations on the continent, must enhance dialogue, increase cooperation, and pursue solutions rooted in justice, mutual respect, and adherence to the rule of law.

"In these difficult times, both leaders and citizens need to exhibit responsible leadership, show compassion, and exercise restraint.

"We collectively emphasised the need for law-abiding behaviour, the importance of avoiding violence, resisting hate or provocation, and allowing lawful institutions to handle grievances through democratic and constitutional means, regardless of the challenges we encounter.

"The future of Africa relies on our capacity to foster unity, promote economic inclusivity, invest in our communities, and uphold the dignity of every African, regardless of their location."