Nigerian Army Deployed Troops To Benin Republic

The Nigerian Army says it sustained a regional security posture in Benin Republic during the country’s electioneering period and presidential inauguration, in line with Nigeria’s commitment to peace, stability and democratic governance in West Africa.

According to a statement signed by the Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Colonel Appolonia Anele, the troops were deployed in April 2026 on the directive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as part of proactive measures to prevent a breakdown of law and order during Benin Republic’s political transition.

The Army clarified that its personnel were not directly involved in election conduct duties, but were strategically positioned to provide a stabilising presence before, during and after the electoral process.

The troops, operating under Operation ATILEHIN ALAFIYA II, reportedly carried out patrols, monitored key locations and maintained visible security presence across critical areas within Cotonou and its environs.

The deployment also supported security arrangements during the inauguration of President Romuald Wadagni, with Nigerian Army personnel positioned at strategic locations, including the main venue and other designated points.

The statement added that mobile patrol teams conducted area domination operations to improve situational awareness, deter criminal elements and strengthen the overall security framework throughout the ceremony.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, commended the troops for their discipline, resilience and professionalism, saying their conduct reflected the core values and operational excellence of the Nigerian Army.

The Army said the successful mission highlights Nigeria’s leadership role in promoting regional peace, democratic stability and cooperation within the ECOWAS framework.