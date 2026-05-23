Military Kill Terrorists, Rescue Abducted Victims In North-East Operations

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have recorded major successes in ongoing counter-terrorism operations across the North-East, including the neutralisation of terrorists, rescue of abducted victims, recovery of weapons and explosives, as well as the arrest of suspected collaborators and criminals.

According to a statement issued by the Headquarters Joint Task Force (North East), troops supported by the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) carried out coordinated offensives in Valle, Ashigashiya, Gakara, and other parts of the theatre under Operation DESERT SANITY.

During the operations, troops reportedly engaged Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists in gun battles, neutralising several insurgents while others fled. Recovered items included communication gadgets, ammunition, RPG bombs, mortar bombs, and other explosive devices abandoned by fleeing terrorists.

In one of the rescue operations, troops successfully rescued an eight-year-old boy identified as Abubakar Mublagha, who was abducted during the March 3, 2026 attack on Ngoshe community. The child was medically evaluated and reunited with his family.

Troops also rescued a 20-year-old abducted Fulani man, Dahiru Ahamdu, who escaped from a terrorist hideout in the Mandara Mountains after sustained artillery bombardments by Nigerian troops reportedly created panic within the camps.

The military further disclosed that a suspected terrorist collaborator identified as Kuti Muhammad, a member of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), was arrested over alleged links with insurgents.

In separate operations, troops arrested armed robbery suspects and cattle rustlers in Biu and Kwaya Kusar areas, recovering stolen cattle, firearms, cash, charms, mobile phones, and other items.

The military reassured Nigerians of its continued commitment to sustaining aggressive operations aimed at defeating terrorism, restoring peace, and improving security across the North-East region.



