Ireti Kingibe Wins ADC FCT Senate Ticket

The African Democratic Congress has formally announced Senator Ireti Heebah Kingibe as the party’s flag bearer for the Federal Capital Territory senatorial race on Saturday.

The exercise, which produced clear outcomes across senatorial and House of Representatives contests, saw Kingibe secure a commanding total of 17,535 votes, far ahead of her sole opponent, Mubarak Tijjani, who polled 806 votes.

Declaring the results at the FCT ADC party secretariat, the chairman and returning officer for the senatorial and House of Representatives primary elections, Abubakar Adamu, affirmed the outcome of the exercise.

He said, “Having scored the highest number of votes of 17, 535, and the powers conferred on me as the returning officer for the Senate and House of Representative Primary Elections, Senator Ireti Heebah Kingibe is declared winner of the election.”