Former IGP Adamu Rejects APC Nasarawa Guber Primary

Former Inspector-General of Police and governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mohammed Abubakar-Adamu, has rejected the emergence of Senator Aliyu Ahmed-Wadada as the party’s governorship candidate for the 2027 election in Nasarawa State.

Adamu’s rejection followed the declaration of Ahmed-Wadada as winner of the APC governorship primary by the Chairman of the Nasarawa State APC Governorship Primary Committee, Professor Theodore Maiyaki (SAN).

Speaking with journalists in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, the former IGP alleged that the declaration did not enjoy the support of the majority of APC members and stakeholders in the state.

According to him, the primary election was heavily compromised and manipulated against the wishes of genuine party members across Nasarawa State.

Adamu further alleged that in several areas where elections did not hold, result sheets were allegedly taken away and manipulated by some officials of the Nasarawa State Government in collaboration with certain local government chairmen.

He maintained that the exercise lacked transparency and accountability, insisting that in areas where voting genuinely took place and votes were counted, he won convincingly.

The former police chief appealed to the leadership of the APC and relevant party authorities to investigate the alleged irregularities and injustices surrounding the conduct of the primary election.

He stated that his mission to rescue and reposition Nasarawa State remained alive and expressed confidence that he would still contest and win the 2027 governorship election.

“Should justice prevail, we shall continue our journey within the APC. However, if justice is denied, we shall communicate to you the next line of action and the political platform under which we shall contest the 2027 governorship race,” he said.

Adamu also urged his supporters to remain calm, peaceful and law-abiding despite the outcome of the primary election.

“We shall remain united, hopeful and committed to the struggle for fairness and a better Nasarawa State,” he added.

Senator Ahmed-Wadada had earlier been declared winner of the APC governorship primary after polling 195,285 votes to defeat Mohammed Abubakar-Adamu, who secured 39,675 votes.



