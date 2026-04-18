1,067 Students Fail Nigerian Law School Exam , 212 First Class Recorded

No less than 212 students have bagged First Class grade as the Nigerian Law School released its Bar Final results for the 2025 mainstream set. The examination was held last December.

This represents 2.8% of the 7,602 candidates that registered for the examination.

The result is however marginally lower that the 260 students or 3.6% who posted First Class grade during the November 2024 Bar Final examination. 7.134 students registered for the examination.

Reports have it that aside from the First Class graduands, 1,216 students posted Second Class Upper grade, representing 16% of the students, while 2,961 students or 39% bagged Second Class Lower grade.

1622 students or 21.3% recorded a Pass grade while 314 students or 4.1% posted Conditional Pass grade.

No less than 1,067 students failed the examination and had their dream of being admitted to the Nigerian Bar temporarily truncated while 210 students were absent during the examination.

Led by its pioneer female Director General, Dr. Gbemi Odusote, the Nigerian Law School is reputed for its strict disciplinary regimen and excellence. The Council of Legal Education led by respected Bar Leader, Chief Emeka Ngige (SAN, OFR) provides oversight to the school.

Source : The Lawyer



