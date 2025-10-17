Army Finally Confirms Arrest Of South East Terror Leader " Gentle Yahoo"

In a major development, the Nigerian Army has confirmed that Ifeanyi Eze, popularly known as Gentle the Yahoo, the notorious terror group leader earlier rumored to be dead, is alive and currently in military custody.

According to the statement in a viral video, Lt.-Col. Olabisi Ayeni, Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations of 82 division of Enugu, confirm that,

Nigeria military troops of Operation UDO KA successfully apprehended Gentle the Yahoo along with eight members of his gang during a major operation in Okigwe last month. The army also disclosed that ten other gang members were neutralized during the fierce encounter.

In a follow-up operation on October 13, 2025, troops eliminated another deadly commander of the terror group in the South East, identified as Alhaji, during a raid in Ezza-Eyimaggu, Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Military intelligence revealed that the wanted militant was gunned down after attempting to disarm a soldier during his arrest. His death comes just weeks after the capture of Gentle the Yahoo, marking yet another major blow to the group’s operational structure in the region.

Also, during the same follow-up operation, the military arrested a female collaborator in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State, identified as the group’s logistics supplier. During her arrest, troops discovered three children under her custody, belonging to a slain gang member, Mmaduabuchi Nwangwu, also known as Emergency.

In a related development, troops of the 34 Artillery Brigade, operating under the same formation, uncovered and destroyed a shrine belonging to the terror group in Mbaotoli Local Government Area of Imo State. Field reports indicate that the shrine was used for indoctrination, criminal planning, and coordination of attacks on security personnel and residents.

Items recovered from the site included assorted charms, communication gadgets, and materials used for illegal propaganda and recruitment. The troops also dismantled several camps believed to have served as training and meeting points for the secessionist group.

The Army further confirmed that similar operations were simultaneously conducted across other regions of the country, leading to massive recoveries of arms, ammunition, and logistics items.

The Nigerian Army reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to restoring lasting peace and security across the South East under Operation UDO KA.