Atiku’s Son In-law Wanted Alert, Politically Motivated..Interpol

The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) has refused to act on a “wanted” alert issued by Nigeria’s anti-graft agency, the EFCC, against Lagos businessman Bashir Haske, who is married to the daughter of opposition leader, Atiku Abubakar.

Interpol explained in a statement on Friday that its rules forbid involvement in cases driven by political, religious, racial, or military motives.

“Interpol will not help any member country pursue politically motivated cases,” the France-based body said, adding that it was aware of Mr. Abubakar’s position as Nigeria’s top opposition figure.

The EFCC had declared Mr. Haske wanted over alleged money laundering despite a court order restraining the agency from doing so.

Reports suggest the move was part of wider political pressure, with Mr. Haske’s ties to Atiku being used as a tool in a power struggle over the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC).

Sources say Mr. Haske may have left the country after a brief detention in July.

Critics accuse the EFCC of being used as a weapon against political opponents since it was established in 2003. Despite repeated denials, the agency has long been dogged by claims of bias, weak investigations, and media trials rather than solid prosecutions.

Interpol’s swift rejection of the alert against Mr. Haske has continued to generate debates among Nigerians.

Recall that most activists and analysts had recently tagged the arrest of former Bauchi State governor, Aminu Tambuwal as politically motivated.

Tambuwal, an opposition figure had recently moved from the Peopels Democratic Party, PDP, to the African Democratic Congress, ADC.





But the EFCC in several media briefing has said its investigation of Tambuwal has nothing to do with politics.





The independence of the commission has since become a subject of debates among Nigerians.



