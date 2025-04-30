THE DAY GOVERNOR BABAJIDE SANWO-OLU "FALL MY HAND" BY CKN

Yesterday ,Tuesday 29th April 2025 for me was a day to remember .

I was picked or I volunteered to be part of a mentorship programme put together by my school's Old Students Association to deliver a career talk to the 2025 graduating class of the school

Apart from me , we had other notable alumnus of the school from various professions that were on ground to mentor the students too

Ofcourse , my main topics were Mass Communication and Law and I believe I did justice to the topics based on the reaction of the school authorities and students alike

While speaking on the requirements needed to study Law in Nigeria , I informed the students that three subjects were a MUST . Mathematics, English Language and English Literature with any other two subjects ( Minimum requirement is five credit)





I recommended " Government " as one key subject , that a pupil should have at SSS level ( though not compulsory )

It was at that point that the students informed me that though some of them picked Government in their WAEC exam commencing next week but they don't have a teacher for the subject in the past one year

I turned to the school authorities to ask why is it so , and they confirmed what the students said

They went on to inform me that for over a year now , they've written to the Lagos State Ministry of Education for a Government teacher but they turned a deaf ear to the request

My investigation later revealed that this was not limited to Government alone but several other subjects

What happened in the school is being replicated in several other public schools in Lagos State , where we have shortage of teachers

I was shocked

Lagos State that prides itself as a mega city, with the 3 largest economy in Africa, with all the billions of Naira it generates monthly cannot fully fund secondary education

This is a big shame and serious indictment on the part of the Governor of Lagos State who recently travelled all the way Harvard University to deliver a lecture

I learnt it wasn't this bad during the time of Governors Babatunde Fashola and Ambode

It is for this reasons that most parents who can afford it, enrolled their children in private schools

It's obvious something is definitely wrong with secondary education in Lagos which requires Governor Sanwolu's immediate attention

Some of us who grew up in the 80s still remember the free and qualitative education under Governor Lateef Jakande

Some of us wouldn't have become what we are today without that free education

The rot in the education sector in Lagos State should be addressed immediately

Building metrolines, bridges , roads and other infrastructure are not enough , the education of our children should be a priority of the Government

It is on this note that I commend the unprecedented efforts of people like Oba Adedokun Omoniyi Abolarin ( ORAGUN OF OKE-ILA , OSUN STATE ) who single handedly built tuition free schools in his domain for the children of the less privileged

On our part, some of our Alumnus have agreed to mobilise themselves to lecture the students in some of these subjects before the exams

It seems a bit too late, but it's better late than never

Chris Kehinde Nwandu

National & Global President

Ojota Secondary School Old Students Association ( OSSOSA )