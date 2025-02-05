US Based Nigerian Professor ,Kills Wife ,Self

by CKN NEWS
One of Nigeria's most respected poet and professor of English and Literature, Dubem Okafor is dead.  He died last Sunday in the United States after shooting his wife Cheryl.

CKNNews learnt that Okafor, 64, a cousin to the late poet, Christopher Okigbo apparently in pain his wife had left him a few days earlier, arranged to meet her at his sister's Reading Home, Pennsylvania, where he shot her several times and shot himself once in the head at 3:45 p.m. Sunday, police said.

A small-caliber handgun was found near the bodies, police said. The Berks County coroner declared her dead a homicide and his death a suicide.

Chukwudubem A. Okafor, 64, an associate professor of English at Kutztown University, was said to have shot his wife, Cheryl V., 37, who was an artist, several times Sunday afternoon and turned the gun on himself shortly after they arrived separately at the home of his sister, Patricia Ofilin, in the 300 block of Pear Street, investigators said.

Source :Maduka Chinemelum Ogwueleka

