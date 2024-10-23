Oak Homes CEO To Face Attempted Murder, N152m Fraud Charges

The Nigeria Police has filed five counts of alleged threat to murder, obtaining by false pretence, stealing and conspiracy before a Federal High Court in Lagos, against a Lagos property developer, Olukayode Olusanya and his company Oak Homes Limited.

In the charge dated April 15, 2024, with suit number FHC/L/261C/2024, the police alleged that Olusanya, the Chief Executive Officer of Oak Homes Multinational Limited, conspired with the head of sales and marketing manager of Oak Homes, Lynda Umeh, who is now at large, to commit the offences.

The police said Okunsanya and Umeh connived together and offered the sale of two units of three-bedroom flats on the second floor at Oak Residence located at 14A Musa Yar’Adua Street, Victoria Island, to one Mr. Anthony Ehiedu Ugbebor, a Nigerian-based United States of America engineer, under the false pretence that it was for sale.

In the five counts, which were filed before the court by the officer in charge and prosecuting counsel, Superintendent of Police Omo-Osagie M.A. from Zone 2 Police Command Headquarters, Onikan Lagos, the police said the alleged incident took place between November 8 and 21, 2017, and August 4, 2020.





Olusanya and Umeh were also accused of fraudulently obtaining the sum of N85,000,000 and N49,000,000, between November 21, 2017, and August 4, 2020, from the complainant, Ugbebor, through Zenith Bank Account Number 1014543701, at the Bourdillion branch, Ikoyi.

The police further alleged that Olusanya and his accomplice, Umeh, defrauded Ugbebor by inducing him to pay a total sum of N152m for the two units of the property at the Oak Residence with the promise to deliver possession on February 28, 2019, as outlined in the offer letter, but have failed to fulfil the promise to date.

Olusanya was also accused of stealing the said money from Ugbebor which was a valuable security entrusted to him and he converted the same to his personal use.

“Olukayode Olusanya, on the same date, time and place in the aforementioned Judicial Division of this Honourable Court, did conspire to murder Mr. Anthony Ehiedu Ugbebor, a resident of Valley Stream, New York 11580, United States of America whenever he steps into Nigeria for daring to report you to the EFCC and other Security Agencies,” part of the charge read.

According to the police, the offences committed contravened Sections 516A (1), 418, 390 (8) (c) (d), 324 of the Criminal laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and Section 1 (3) the Advance Fee Fraud and other related offences Act 2004.

However, the arraignment of the defendants, which was scheduled for Tuesday, could not go on as the court did not sit due to the presiding judge being on national assignment.

Consequently, the case was adjourned till November 26, 2024, for the arraignment of the defendants.



