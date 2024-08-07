President Tinubu Makes Second Broadcast To Nigerians ( Watch Video)

President Bola Tinubu has again urged Nigerians to remain calm and patient as his administration works to address the country’s economic challenges.

The President’s plea comes as protests continue to rock several states across the country.

Tinubu had previously addressed the nation in a national broadcast on Sunday, August 4, 2024.

In an official video released by the State House on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, President Tinubu acknowledged the difficulties faced by Nigerians, admitting that the transition has been tougher than expected.

He attributed the hardship to an “avoidable lag” between the subsidy removal and the implementation of his administration’s plans.

However, President Tinubu reassured Nigerians that his policies would ultimately yield positive results.

He said: “Fellow Nigerians, this period may be hard on us and there’s no doubt that it is tough on us but I urge you all to look beyond the present temporary pains and aim at the larger picture. All our good and helpful plans are in the works. More importantly, I know that they will work. Sadly, there was an avoidable lag between subsidy removal and these plans coming fully online.

“I plead with you, please, have faith in our ability to deliver and in our concern for your well-being. We will get out of this turbulence and due to the measures we have taken, Nigeria will be better equipped and able to take advantage of the future that awaits her.

“For example, we shall fulfill our promise to make education more affordable to all and provide loans to higher education students who may need them. No Nigerian students will have to abandon the higher education system because of a lack of money.

“Our commitment is to promote the greatest good for the greatest number of our people. On principle, we shall never falter, I assure you, my fellow countrymen and women, that we are exiting the darkness to enter a new and glorious dawn. Now, I must get back to work in order to make this vision come true.”

Video Source : TVC








