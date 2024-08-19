Few Days After Ifeanyi Ubah , Another Anambra Billionaire Dies

A billionaire businessman , Oil and gas Mogul, Chief Ben Aniekwe, Chairman NIPCO Plc has reportedly died.

Adazi-Enu confirmed the death of Aniekwe on his Facebook platform on Monday.

The post reads, “We received the news of the death of Chief Sir Bestman Aniekwe (Onwa Jesus).

“Chief Sir Bestman Aniekwe over the years has been one of the reputable figures in Adazi-Enu.

“He sponsored the last Adazi-Enu Unity Cup in addition to the other contributions he made in Adazi-Enu”.

Ben Aniekwe had over thirty years of experience in the nation’s Oil and Gas industry. An astute businessman of repute and a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Sales Management.

Before he was appointed Chairman of NIPCO Plc in 2004, he had a diversified business interest from construction to farming and was Chairman, Abakaliki Farmers’ Cooperative Rice Mill (1989–1995). Chief Anekwe owns and chairs Best Petroleum Nigeria Ltd.

He served the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) in various capacities at both depot and national levels. He was elected National President of IPMAN where he initiated along with the executives to go into the depot business for petroleum products.

As IPMAN President, he played a frontline role in repositioning the indigenous petroleum marketers to align with the Federal Government deregulation initiative which eventually led to the emergence of NIPCO plc from the erstwhile IPMAN Petroleum Marketing Company (IPMCL).

A philanthropist of note with several chieftaincy titles to appreciate his kind-heartedness ,Chief Aniekwe was highly revered both in Anambra and the country at large.

He had served on several committees including the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Deregulation of Oil Prices, and the Ministerial Committee on Petroleum Products under the Petroleum Products and Regulatory Agency (PPRRA) among others.

Chief (Dr) Aniekwe was a discerning, unassuming, and likable person for his kind disposition at all times

This is coming few days after another Anambra born oil magnet Senator Ifeanyi Ubah died