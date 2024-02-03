Abducted Ekiti School Pupils Released

Children of Apostolic Faith Nursery and Primacy School in Emure-Ekiti that were kidnapped on Monday by armed Fulani herdsmen have been released.

The children regained their freedom this Friday evening after four days in captivity.

Sources in Emure Ekiti said that the children were taken to the Palace of Elemure of Emure Ekiti after their release by their abductors.

The pupils of Apostolic were kidnapped by suspected herdsmen on Monday on their way home from school. Two teachers and a lady assistant were also abducted by the armed men.