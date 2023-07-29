Anambra Popular Native Doctor, Akwa Regains Freedom After ‘Paying Millions Of Naira Ransom’

Although the details of his release was still sketchy, a dependable source from his Oba community, said a whopping N300million was paid as ransom to his abductors before the release of the priest in the early hours of Saturday.

The kidnapped Anambra State native doctor, Chukwudozie Nwangwu popularly known as Akwa Okuku Tiwalu Aki has been released after six days in captivity.

Although the details of his release was still sketchy, a dependable source from his Oba community, said a whopping N300million was paid as ransom to his abductors before the release of the priest in the early hours of Saturday.

The source, who claimed to know about the ransom discussion, said “I can confirm to you that Akwa has regained his freedom.

“He was released after the payment of 300 million naira ransom. The money was contributed by his friends. He was released this morning.”

It had been reported that the popular native doctor who had boasted of having numerous powers was kidnapped in his newly opened hotel, Triple P Hotel in Oba, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra state on Sunday, July 23, 2023.

A source said the man who was regarded to be among the strongest witch doctors in Anambra was kidnapped with so much ease in his Triple P Hotel, and two of his personal aides shot by the attackers. One later died while the other is recuperating.

Meanwhile, the police authorities in Anambra confirmed his release but were silent on the ransom payment.

The Command's spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed his release said: “Yes, he has been released this morning. We are waiting to debrief him, with a view to getting his experience and clue of who the abductors are, so that we can go after them.”

When asked if he was aware that ransom was paid to his abductors for his release, Ikenga declined comment.

However, his friends and well wishers are currently gathering in his palatial mansion to welcome him, according to another source.

“He was released very early this morning. He is currently celebrating with his friends and well wishers in his house in Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area."