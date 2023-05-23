Flashback: Details Of Zenith, Fidelity Bank etc Accounts Allegedly Used By Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle To Withdraw Billions Of Naira, Launder State Funds

Published:

Governor Bello Matawalle and EFCC Chairman Abdulrasheed Bawa are currently at loggerheads over alleged N7bn fraud levelled against the governor who in turn accused the anti graft agency Chairman of demanding $2m bribe from him

Governor Matawalle will be vacating his office on Monday 29th May 2023 after failing to secure a second term in office

CKN News has unearthed an earlier published where the Governor was accused of siphoning billions of Naira through various means and accounts

Nigerians have been wondering if this could form the basis of the reports mentioned by EFCC and what would happen to the governor if he leaves on May 29th 2023

More facts have emerged on how billions of naira were withdrawn from some bank accounts linked to the Zamfara State Government using proxy accounts to siphon funds meant for the state by the governor, Bello Matawalle.

SaharaReporters had on November 4, exclusively reported that operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) discovered billions of Naira in cash stashed in various houses of some serving governors including the Zamfara State Governor.

The desperate move by these governors was connected to the announcement by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) that it would redesign some naira notes.

Findings revealed that the governor resorted to an illegal strategy of withdrawing cash funds from the state treasury.

The accounts are: Zamfara State VAT Zenith Bank Account number 1014480255, Zamfara State ISPO Excess Bond Fidelity Bank account number 5030080649.

Other accounts include ACCOUNTANT GEN. (INC.) EDUCATION LEVY Zenith Bank Account number 1010990730, Permanent Secretary Government House Zenith Bank Account number 1014656551, Careers Special Services and Home Affairs Expenditure Directorate of Recruitment and Quota System Zenith Bank Account number 1014562564 and Zamfara State Accountant General Zenith Bank Account number 1010743572.

From 1st January 2019 to 13th August 2020, there were several cash and transfer transactions involving the accounts considered to have no socio-economic advantage to the state.

The transactions were frequent fund transfers and subsequent cash withdrawals that disguised the true beneficiary of funds.

A source confirmed that a Federal Government agency forwarded an enquiry to the Zamfara State Government to explain the reasons for the frequent cash transactions. It was stated that most of the withdrawals were for the state government's administrative expenditures.

The signatory to the account is Kabiru Balarabe. His date of birth is given as 15th March, 1966. He is linked to phone number 08036528306 and a Bank Verification Number (BVN) 22252647440. The second signatory to the account is Bashir Salihu. His date of birth is 21st January 1975. He is linked to phone number 08065615828 and Bank Verification Number 22357054372.

The account signatory is Abubakar Bello Ruwan Dorawa. His date of birth is given as 12th June 1960 also linked to phone number 07060596412 and BVN 22187364685. The second signatory is Aliyu Aminu Abubakar. His date of birth is 4th March, 1966 and he is linked to phone numbers 08062353333 and BVN 22187382919.

ZAMFARA STATE VAT; ZENITH BANK ACCOUNT NUMBER 1014480255 AND ZAMFARA STATE ACCOUNTANT GENERAL; ZENITH BANK ACCOUNT NUMBER 1010743572

The account has two signatories as follow; Abubakar Bello Ruwan Dorawa, with date of birth given as 12th June, linked to phone number 07060596412 and BVN 22187364685; and Aliyu Aminu Abubakar with a date of birth given as 4th March 1966 and linked to phone number 08062353333 and BVN 22187382919.

ZAMFARA STATE ISPO EXCESS BOND; FIDELITY BANK ACCOUNT NUMBER 5030080649

The account signatory is given as Maikano Yanruwa Mohd. His date of birth is given as 30th November 1969.

He is identified with a phone number 08036271583 and linked to BVN 22258388901.

ACCOUNTANT GEN. (INC. ) EDUCATION LEVY ACCOUNT; ZENITH BANK ACCOUNT NUMBER 1010990730

The signatory to the account is given as ALIYU AMINU. His date of birth is 4th March 1966. He is linked to phone numbers 08062353333 and 08036525390. His address is the Ministry of Finance Gusau and No 1 Aminu Aliyu Tudun Wada Talata Mafara, Gusau Zamfara State. Subject is identified by National Identification Number ZF171966690 and a Driving licence number GUS07579AA1 with an expiry date of 4th March, 2014. His BVN is 22259355515.

PERMANENT SECRETARY GOVERNMENT HOUSE; ZENITH BANK ACCOUNT NUMBER 1014656551

The account signatory is given as Saad Faruk. Subject is the class A signatory to the account. His date of birth is 21st August 1960. The subject maintains a phone number, 07088701058. His given address is Federal Low Cost Tudun Wada, Gusau Zamfara, and is identified with Nigerian Passport number A05779265. His BVN is 22207855209.

CAREERS SPECIAL SERVICES AND HOME AFFAIRS EXPENDITURE DIRECTORATE OF RECRUITMENT AND QUOTA SYSTEM ACCOUNT; Zenith Bank ACCOUNT NUMBER 1014562564

The account has two signatories as follows; Ismail Aminu with the date of birth given as 4th December 1960. He is linked to phone number 08030684995, and his given address is Tsamiyar Masaka Sect, Gusau, Zamfara State. His BVN is 22277594909. The subject also maintains International Passport number A03956684; UMAR ALIYU with the date of birth given as 1st September 1963, and phone number 08037726175. The subject's address is House No 290 Damba Quarters, Gusau, Zamfara State.

Findings by SaharaReporters revealed that during the period under review which is from January 2019 to August 2020, the total value of the suspicious transactions reports (STRs) filed on the eight accounts is N8,345,840,600 (eight billion, three hundred and fifty-four million, four hundred and eighty thousand, six hundred Naira)

The total value of the Currency Transaction Reports (CTRS) filed on the eight accounts in the reviewed period is N99,413,294,133.06 (Ninety-nine billion, four hundred and thirteen million, two hundred and ninety four thousand, one hundred and thirty three Naira six kobo).

Deposit Currency Transaction Reports (CTRs) accounted for 59%, amounting to N58, 645, 650, 977.06 (fifty eight billion, six hundred and forty five million, six hundred and fifty thousand, nine hundred and seventy seven Naira six Kobo).

The Zamfara State Government VAT Zenith Bank account number 1014480255 received the highest deposit while Accountant General 1%, Educational Levy Zenith Bank account received the least deposit for the reported transactions.

The analysis revealed that there are accounts operated by the Office of the State Governor which is Zenith Bank account number 1017280841, and Guaranty Trust Bank account number 0216155676 received a total deposit of N9, 575, 949, 600 (nine billion, five hundred and seventy five million, nine hundred and forty nine thousand, six hundred Naira) of the filed Currency Transaction Reports (CTRs).

About 99% of the withdrawals from the office of the Executive Governor accounts were by cash.

The account witnessed the most cash transaction; hence it is the most vulnerable to money laundering and terrorist financing.

During the period under review, the State VAT account and CAREERS, SPEC SER & HOME AFF EXP AC witnessed transactions in favour of Gusau Mobile Welfare Access Bank account number 0789711218 and D S S Oscar United Bank For Africa Plc Account number 1001821717. The accounts are highly likely linked to the Federal Government security apparatus.

The sum of 257, 000, 000 (Two hundred and fifty seven million naira only) was moved to Fatima H. Kamselem (Millennium Travel Tours), account number 0021302438 domiciled with GT Bank Plc, between 2nd January 2019 to 31st May 2019.

Zamfara State ISPO Excess Bond Account Number 5030080649 transferred funds to Zamfara State Executive Governor's account. Zamfara State Government issued a Bond in 2015 for infrastructural development though there is no withdrawal from the Office of the Executive Governor account for infrastructural development purposes.

The ISPO Bond account transferred funds to several other accounts, including an account linked to Zamfara State Government. The nature of business of some beneficiaries did not indicate that they invested in the bond issue or are involved in the infrastructural development of Zamfara State.

The funds from Zamfara State local government are diverted into Careers Special Services and Home Affairs Expenditure Directorate of Recruitment and Quota System Zenith Bank Account Number 1014562564.

Furthermore, the diversion of funds from local government operated accounts into a State Government account is a deliberate attempt to circumvent the Financial Enforcement Agencies' effort to reduce Crime Vulnerabilities Created by Cash Withdrawal from Local Government Funds throughout Nigeria.

Source : Sahara Reporters ( Published on 21 /11/ 21)





EFCC RESPONSES TO ALLEGATIONS BY GOV MATAWALLE

(1)





The full-text of the briefing is reproduced as follows:

The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has been drawn to a statement credited to the Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Muhammed Matawalle, in which he attempted to cast aspersion on the integrity of the EFCC’s fight against corruption by making farcical allegations of corruption in assets disposal and plea bargain procedure, among others.

These claims ought not to be dignified with a response. What is at play here is a pure case of corruption fighting back. Matawalle’s outburst is a product of paranoia- an uncomfortable exertion arising from the heat of EFCC’s lawful activities.

However, for the sake of some gullible citizens who might be swayed by the governor’s sudden burst of crusading zest, a measured response has become imperative to expose Matawalle’ outburst for what it is, a hollow gambit to deflect attention from the real issue.

The issue has nothing to do with the transparency of EFCC’s asset recovery and disposal process. Contrary to the claims by Matawalle, the Commission supervised an asset disposal exercise that was widely acclaimed as the most transparent in the country’s history. Proceeds of the open and transparent exercise have since been remitted into the coffers of the Federal Government, and are being deployed in the provision of infrastructure for Nigerians.

The issue is also not about plea bargain. Indeed, it is hypocritical for Matawalle to rile a process for which he has been a beneficiary. Plea bargain is a practice established by law, and the Commission has never gone outside of the law in the application of this principle. If Matawalle has any evidence of abuse of plea bargain process, he is at liberty to make the disclosure.

It is intriguing that Matawalle would want to take on the role of a supervisor, who tells the EFCC whom to investigate. Is this a case of a “’thief’’ saying he must not be touched until other ‘’thieves’’ are caught? Unfortunately, it is not within Matawalle’s remit to dictate to the EFCC whom to arrest, when and where. Suspects in the custody of the Commission cut across all sectors and social class. The qualification to get a space in the Commission’s detention facility, is to commit a crime. It does not matter whether you are a priest , Imam, Governor or minister. Currently, a former minister of power is in the custody of the EFCC over a N22billion corruption allegation. That conveniently did not attract Matawalle’s attention.

Of course, these shenanigans are not strange. They appear to play out in cycles, particularly when the nation is in political transition. Virtually all the predecessors of the incumbent EFCC chairman suffered similar indignity at the hands of politically exposed persons under investigation for corruption. Who among the former chairmen of the Commission was not accused of pilfering recovered assets?

The Commission would like to put the nation on notice to expect more of the kind of wild allegations made by Matawalle as those at the receiving end of EFCC’s investigations, fight viciously back.

But the real issue with Matawalle is that he is being investigated by the EFCC, over allegation of monumental corruption, award of phantom contracts and diversion of over N70billion.

The money which was sourced as loan from an old generation bank purportedly for the execution of projects across the local government areas of the state, was allegedly diverted by the governor through proxies and contractors who received payment for contracts that were not executed.

The Commission’s investigations so far reveal that more than 100 companies have received payments from the funds, with no evidence of service rendered to the state. Some of the contractors who had been invited and quizzed by the Commission, made startling revelations on how they were allegedly compelled by the governor to return the funds received from the state coffers back to him through his aides after converting the same to United States Dollars.

They confirmed that they did not render any service to Zamafara state but were allegedly directed to convert the monies paid to them into United States Dollar and return to the State governor through some of his commissioners, notably the Commissioners in charge of Finance and Local Government Affairs.

One of the contractors, a popular Abuja property developer, collected N6billion on a N10billion contract without rendering any service to Zamfara state. Another contractor collected over N3billion for a contract for the supply of medical equipment but the Commission traced a payment of N400million from his account to a Bureau de Change operator. The contractor confessed the payment was to procure the dollar equivalent allegedly for the state governor.

As part of the extensive investigation of contracts awarded by the Matawalle administration, especially for phantom projects in the local government areas, the Commission has recovered a sum of N300million from a company, Fezel Nigeria Limited. The funds were traced to the Zamafara Investment Company.

The EFCC investigation is the source of anxiety in Government House, Gusau, with the governor in mortal dread of his fate once he steps down as governor on May 29. In Nigeria state governors and their deputies enjoy immunity from criminal prosecution while in office, a reason the EFCC has yet to arrest Governor Matawalle.

(2)

Matawalle's $2m Bribe Hoax: EFCC Will Not Bandy Words with Suspect

The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has been drawn to a trending interview granted to the Hausa Service of the British Broadcasting Corporation, BBC, by Bello Muhammed Matawalle, governor of Zamfara State, where he allegedly made wild bribery allegations against the Executive Chairman of the Commission, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa





Matawalle's recourse to mudslinging is symptomatic of a drowning man clutching at straws. But despite the irritation of his phantom claims, the Commission will not be drawn into a mud fight with a suspect under its investigation for corruption and unconscionable pillage of the resources of his state. If Matawalle will be taken seriously, he should go beyond sabre-rattling by spilling the beans - provide concrete evidence as proof of his allegations.





Again, the Commission wishes to alert the public about plans by some of the alleged corrupt politically exposed persons to flee the country ahead of May 29. The Commission is working in close collaboration with its international partners to frustrate these escape plans and bring those involved to justice.









