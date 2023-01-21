N20m Ransom: How Enugu Woman Who Allegedly Killed And Burnt Maid Said She Was Kidnapped After Heinous Act

Published:

Enugu based Woman Who Allegedly Killed And Burnt Maid Said She Was Kidnapped After Heinous Act

According to the police, after beating the house maid to death, she took the lifeless body of the child to the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Ituku-Ozalla, for medication attention, the following morning.

“However, upon getting confirmation of her death by doctors on duty, she immediately took and dumped her corpse in a refuse dump site along Ugbo-Nwagidi Village Road, Enugwueze Uno-Ituku community in Awgu Local Government Area.

“She evaded to Abakaliki in Ebonyi State, from where she sent a false alarm claiming that the deceased, her little child and herself, were kidnapped on 9th November 2022, on her way back home from Independence Layout, Enugu, where she had gone to refill her Gas Cylinder, and taken to an unknown destination.

“She further claimed that the kidnappers were demanding a ransom of twenty million naira (N20,000,000.00) for each of them.”

According to prosecutors, she appeared seven days later claiming the kidnappers had spared her life and that of her child but the housemaid wasn't so lucky as she had been killed.





