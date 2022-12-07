All Set For Opening Of 2nd Niger Bridge On 15th December By President Buhari

Published:

One lane of the 2nd River Niger Bridge will be opened to traffic on 15th December 2022 for one way traffic heading towards to the East by President Muhammadu Buhari





Engr Martin Oluwaseyi, the Engineer Representative on the Second Niger Project led the Federal Ministry of Works team while Zonal Co-ordinator and Director of Highways, Engr B O Aina led the FERMA Team final inspection





The long elusive bridge gradually being made a reality by the Buhari led FG, no doubt will boost economic activities in the South East and enhance connectivity with other zones of the country.





At 97% Percentage completion. The total road length is 46.9KM with a width of 30m to accommodate 3 lanes on either bound. 1.6KM Bridge across River Niger.





The Project is in phases. The First Phase consists of 1.6KM bridge across River Niger, approach Roads of 3.3km and 7km at the Delta State and Anambra State ends respectively, making a total of 11.9KM. The First Phase also consists of cloverleaf Interchange of 4 quadrants. Two quadrants have been completed while the other two are at advanced stage of completion.





The other Phase consists of two approach roads Benin-Asaba (2A) and Onitsha-Enugu(2B) having a total length of 17.5KM is yet to commence.





THE BRIDGE STRUCTURE..





1.6KM Bridge Constructed in tandem with contemporary Engineering innovations.

It has two abutments(One at Delta State end and the other at Anambra State end).





33 No Piers of varying lengths carrying the bridge deck; foundation bored piles at the middle axis and driven piles at the abutments.





Yes, against some worries expressed in some quarters and against some fakes news that had been disseminated, the bridge design took into consideration possible future expansion and presence of a River Port as 3 Navigation Channels have been provided to Carter for vessels birthing at the port. These Navigation Channels are 150meters wide each.





Incremental launching method was deployed at both ends where the box girder is casted in already prepared formwork and wholesomely moved to a set pier head by means of hydraulic Jack's, launching in bits till required length is achieved. A total of 960meters(205 from Anambra end and 755meters from Delta end)was launched while the mid section was constructed using a different method called the free balance method.





A 15.3meters headroom was provided to accommodate possible rise in water level at peak tides of the rainy season.





THE PAVEMENT...





It has both Rigid and Flexible Pavements at different sections.





The Flexible Pavement has a 640mm thickness section;





● Subbase; 7% sand-cement stabilisation layer (200mm)

● Stonebase layer of 200mm

● Asphaltic base course(Macadam) (120mm)

● Asphaltic binder Course (70mm)

● Asphaltic Wearing Course (50mm).





According to ER, due to expected rise in traffic volume and the yuletide approaches. One lane of the bridge will be opened to traffic on 15th December 2022 for one way traffic heading towards to the East and revised for outward traffic after the new year..









