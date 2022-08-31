Two Arrested For Allegedly Gangraping 18-year-Old Lady In Ogun

Published:

Men of the Ogun state Police command, on Tuesday, August 30, arrested two men, Emmanuel Thompson and Joshua Godwin who conspired together to gang rape an eighteen year old girl (name withheld).





A statement released by SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, spokesperson of the state police command, said the suspects were arrested following a complaint lodged at Ogijo divisional headquarters by the victim, who reported that she boarded a commercial motorcycle at about 8 am on the said date, from MRI company area to Ogijo bus stop, but on the way going, the rider who carried another male passenger with her suddenly diverted to another route, while the other male passenger started threatening to kill her if she didn't cooperate with them.





''She complained further that they forcefully took her to a room in one house in the area, where two other men were waiting for them. On getting there, the two men they met in the room and the accompanied male passenger took turns to have sex with her forcefully.





Upon the report, the DPO Ogijo division, CSP Onatufe Umoh, detailed his detectives to the scene where two amongst the suspects were apprehended while their other accomplices escaped.





The two arrested suspects have confessed to the commission of the crime.'' the statement read





Oyeyemi added that the state Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered the transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigation Departments for further investigation and diligent prosecution. He said the Commissioner also directed that the escaped members of the gang must be hunted for and brought to book.









