Rape : Actress Iyabo Ojo Reacts To Baba Ijesha Conviction

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has reacted to the court verdict sentencing her colleague, Olanrewaju James, popularly known as Baba Ijesha to 16 years jail term over sexual assault of a minor.

CKN News reports that an Ikeja Special Offences Court found Baba Ijesha guilty of sexually molesting the foster of daughter of a comedienne, Damilola Adekoya, popularly called Princess.





Barely an hour that Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, on Thursday, delivered that the judgment would run concurrently, Princess reacted on Instagram page writing that “God is not man.”

Iyabo Ojo, who has been at the forefront of the case demanding justice for Princess’ daughter, took to Instagram dedicating the win to abused children and asking them to always speak out against such societal ill.





She wrote: “Queen Mother. To all the girl child and boy being abused, never be afraid to speak up and speak out. This victory is for you. Say no to rape.”





