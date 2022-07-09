Breaking: Former Oyo State Governor Victor Olunloyo Dies At 87

Published:

Former Governor of old Oyo State, Dr Omololu Victor Olunloyo, is dead.

Olunloyo reportedly died Friday afternoon in Ibadan.

It was gathered that the mathematician ex-governor had been down with an ailment in the last few weeks and was receiving medical attention.

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, on February 12, 2022, paid a visit to the Molete, Ibadan, the residence of the former Governor of Oyo State, Dr Victor Omololu Olunloyo, where he presented a Lexus SUV to the former governor.

Also, on December 16, 2021, the Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, flagged off the dualisation of the 10.82 kilometres Ibadan Airport Road and named it after the former Governor of Oyo State, Dr Victor Omololu Olunloyo.

Meanwhile, the state government is yet to officially announce his death.

He is survived by many children including social media star Kemi Omololu-Olunloyo

