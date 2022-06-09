2023: LP Faction Picks Ezenwafor As Presidential Candidate

Published:





The Political quargmire in the Labour Party, LP took another dimension yesterday as its acting national chairman, Calistus Uju Okafor yesterday announced ambassador Jude Ezenwafor as the Presidential candidate for the party ahead of 2023 Presidential election.





Okafor who announced Okafor as the candidate to fly the flag of the party next year at the Excel Hotel and Resort, Garki 2, Abuja, described the candidate as “a man of integrity.”





Ezenwafor, former Anambra State Chairman of LP emerged through what Okafor described as affirmation during the party’s primary, with members drawn from across the country.





Speaking on the Presidential candidate, Okafor said, “Having made all the requirements of the party, we hereby affirm you to be the presidential candidate of the Labour Party come 2023.”





The LP Acting National Chairman who noted that he was not fighting the former Anambra State Governor and the Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi whom the other faction of LP had presented as its presidential candidate, said “I am not against you. My doors are open.





“I am fighting for what is my right. I am not fighting my brother. Those who think I’m being used should have a rethink.”





Speaking with Journalists after his emergence, Ezenwafor disclosed that he was on “a rescue mission.”





According to Ezenwafor who was Senior Special Assistant to former Governor Willie Obiano said that with the level of insecurity in the country, “Nigeria needs to be rescued. Labour is leading a revolutionary course, Labour party will win the general election.





“Our party is going to take over Nigeria and bring back the glory Nigeria needs.





“I have been in the corridors of government for the past 20 years. We are here on a rescue mission,” he said.





Ezenwafor who worked with former Governor Chinwoke Mbadinuju; former Governor Chris Ngige, also served under former Gov. Peter Obi for four months.





Speaking further, Okafor said that his position and actions were based on the need to ensure justice,fairness and equity stressing that he had nothing against the person of former governor Peter Obi.





Okafor, who insisted that he remained the acting national chairman of the LP following the sacking of its late chairman, Abdulkadir Abdulsalam, also clarified that there was no agreement yet between him and a former presidential Spokesperson, Dr. Doyin Okupe.





He said no meaningful discussion had taken place between him and Okupe, who is now the campaign manager for Obi, adding, “On Doyin Okupe, it is unfortunate that people takes someone else for granted. I wonder why people wants to use others for their selfish interest.





“I am fighting for Justice. There’s no where in any political party that an acting national secretary can take over the national chairmanship position. We have the deputy vice-chairman and the zonal vice Chairmen.





“There is no where in the constitution that says an acting national secretary could take over the leadership of a political party when the deputy national chairman and zonal vice chairmen. I am not witch-hunting Peter Obi.





“When Okupe called me, I told him that I was open for discussion. I was now surprised when he went to the media and said a different thing from what I told him.





“It is clear that he wanted to take me for granted. The leadership of the other faction is going about that I’m looking for recognition. It is an insult to me as a person.





“They should know that their leader is an acting national secretary while, I Calistus Uju Okafor is the acting national chairman. The court will soon remove them. I am very open to any discussion for the right thing to be done.





“The leader of the other faction should remain as the acting national secretary while I play my role as the acting national chairman. Every other positions in the Labour Party remain the same until we all obey the consent judgement that says an all inclusive and expansive convention be held.”

