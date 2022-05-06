Breaking:UK Govt Declares IPOB Terrorists Group

Published:

The United Kingdom has categorised the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as a terrorist group and said its members deserve no protection under its asylum and humanitarian policies.





The decision that was made earlier this month gives strong backing to the Buhari regime and could worsen the military-separatist clashes raging in Nigeria’s South-East. The regime has been cracking down on the region’s population under the guise of hunting IPOB members, with thousands of deaths recorded across five Igbo-dominated states in recent months.





UK authorities said IPOB’s documented history of violence informed the decision, but did not emphasise the government’s violence that has been described as disproportionate by rights groups like Amnesty International.





“IPOB is proscribed as a terrorist group by the Nigerian government, and members of the group and its paramilitary wing – the Eastern Security Network (created in December 2020) – have reportedly committed human rights violations in Nigeria (see Indigenous People of ‘Biafra’ (IPOB) and various media articles in Activities and Clashes between state and IPOB),” the UK said in its latest update on separatist groups published this week.





“If a person has been involved with IPOB (and/or an affiliated group), MASSOB or any other ‘Biafran’ group that incites or uses violence to achieve its aims, decision makers must consider whether one (or more) of the exclusion clauses under the Refugee Convention is applicable.

“Persons who commit human rights violations must not be granted asylum. 2.2.4 If the person is excluded from the Refugee Convention, they will also be excluded from a grant of humanitarian protection,” the government added.





The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) is also another group seeking the breakaway of the Igbo ethnic group from Nigeria on the grounds of exclusion and corruption by the central government. The group, while not officially the predecessor of IPOB, has been less active than the latter.

Share This