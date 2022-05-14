Breaking : Bishop Mathew Kukah's Residence, Parish Burnt By Rioters In Sokoto

Published:

Report reaching CKN News have it that Church and residence of Bishop of Sokoto Diocese Bishop Mathew Kukah has been burnt by rioting youths

This is as the riot spreads in the city over the arrest of suspects linked with the killing of a female Christian Student by a mob





This is a post by Catholic Broadcast Commission, Nigeria





"Carnage in Sokoto today:





Aftermath of violent protest in Sokoto today;





Holy Family Catholic Cathedral, Bishop Kukah's House and Catholic Pastoral Centre which were built with over#1 billion Naira have been burnt down by hoodlums who are protesting the arrest of those who murdered Miss Deborah Yakubu."





