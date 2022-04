Published:

A customer has hired a live band to disrupt banking services at a branch of Fidelity bank for failing to reverse a transaction and return his money.

CKN News could not ascertain which branch of the bank the incident happened and when

But the video showed the customer voicing lots of unprintable comments about the bank while a full live band plays on in front of the bank premises

No staff of the bank was available to speak on the incident and how it was eventually resolved





