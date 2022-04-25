Former Anambra Governor Ezeife Loses Wife

Published:

Chief Mrs. Christiana Njideka Ezeife, wife of the first Civilian Governor of Anambra State, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife (Okwadike Igbo Ukwu) is dead.





Disclosing her death in a statement on his Facebook page, the governor of Anambra state, Prof Charles Soludo said:





“The loss of a loved one comes with a lot of emotional setbacks, especially one you have shared a huge part of your life with.





“The death of Her Excellency, Chief Mrs. Christiana Njideka Ezeife, wife of the first Civilian Governor of Anambra State,

Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife (Okwadike Igbo Ukwu) is a deep cut on fond memories.

