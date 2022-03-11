Woman Creates Scene At Zenith Bank Hall Over Alleged N100,000 Deduction From Account

Published:

There was drama at a banking hall of a branch of Zenith Bank as a lady went berserk in her quest to get an issue resolved.

The woman took matters into her own hands by physically stopping bankers from attending to other customers.

In a live video recording the whole incident she made, as reshared by Facebook user Hammid Bakare, the woman lamented that N100k was deducted from her account and that she had been visiting the bank for the past one month to get it rectified to no avail.

The visibly displeased woman stated that instead, bankers kept making her return to the bank and go through procedures that usually do not yield the needed result.

Her loud outburst caught the attention of everyone in the banking hall.

Poised to follow through with the threat to halt banking activities that day, the woman wore her car key around her neck and would stop any banker she saw attending to a customer.

In the footage that lasted over 34 minutes, pressure from bankers, security personnel and some concerned customers to arrest the situation only infuriated the woman more.

At a point, she threatened to go naked and vowed to make the bank her abode that night

