NCAA Shuts Down Globacom Abuja Base Station Over N5bn Debt

Published:





The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on Wednesday dismantled a base station operated by Globacom in Wuse 2 Abuja over N5 billion debt.

NCAA director-general Captain Musa Nuhu led a team of security operatives to the base for the enforcement.





Nuhu said the agency will continue to disable the company’s main switch centres across the country until a payment schedule is agreed.

“One of Glo’s coordinating centres was disabled today in Abuja to pressure the company to commit to a payment plan. They owed NCAA and we have been on it for years. They do not honour meeting and do not give any payment plan,” NCAA spokesman Sam Adurogboye

Mr Adurogboye said the agency had repeatedly written to Globacom over the matter but said the mobile network operator refused to honour invitations to meetings.

The NCAA had in a letter dated October 4, 2021 to Globacom threatened to begin dismantling the company’s masts.

Share This