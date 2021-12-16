EFCC Uncovers Additional Diezani $72.8m, Detains First Bank Holdings MD Nnamdi Okonkwo

Published:





As part of the ongoing investigations into the activities of former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday said it has arrested and detained a former Managing Director of Fidelity Bank Plc, Nnamdi Okonkwo.

It said Okonkwo was arrested allegedly over an additional $72, 870,000million still in the coffers of the bank.

A statement by the EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, said the ex-Managing Director was being grilled with one Charles Onyedibe.

The statement reads: “Okonkwo, who is currently the Chairman of First Bank Holding, alongside others, had earlier been grilled over a sum of $153million and $115million by the commission.

“While all the $153 million were recovered by the EFCC, the cases involving $115million, as it relates to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), bribery matter, are in various courts.

“Okonkwo and Charles Onyedibe are currently being detained by the EFCC over the whereabouts of the new $72.8m.”

