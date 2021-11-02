Year One Poly Student Dies After Visiting Boyfriend

Published:

A year-one student of Osun State Polytechnic, Iree, simply identified as Omowunmi, has reportedly died after visiting her boyfriend.

According to information, the Mass Communication student developed medical complications after she returned home from her boyfriend’s house where she had spent the night.

“The girl slept in her boyfriend’s residence.

When she left his place she developed complications and started foaming in the mouth.

She was rushed to hospital but was rejected. She died on the way to another hospital.

We believe that Wumi was used for rituals by her boyfriend and that was the reason some of her friends reported the matter to the police.

The officers took her body to a morgue in Ikirun community.” a source said

The spokesperson of the institution, Tope Abiola, confirming the incident said,

“Wumi “died at the weekend. We do not know the cause of death; The police are still investigating.

The boyfriend has been arrested in connection with the death. The boy is in police custody for investigation. The boy is not our student.”

